ALTA SIERRA, Calif. - The Alta Sierra Ski Area will be closed Wednesday, due to “heavy rain”. The ski area took to Twitter to express their hope that it will snow there tonight so they can be open Thursday.

HEAVY rains this morning have forced us to close the Ski Area for today 1/4/17. Rain "should" change to snow this afternoon. #pleasesnow — Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) January 4, 2017

The tubing park was also closed January 4 for maintenance.