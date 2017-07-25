Arvin skate park opens thanks to young leaders

ARVIN, Calif. - A new skate park and bicycling park is opening Tuesday July 25th thanks to more than a dozen young leaders who worked with City of Arvin officials.

The new skate park will be opening up at Di Giorgio Park.

The grand opening will have tons of free food, family fun, and even autograph signings with professional skaters.

City leaders said this park is an example of how community organizations can work together with local government to create healthier neighborhoods.