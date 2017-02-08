Attorney General's Office continuing investigation on BPD, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Xavier Becerra and the Attorney General’s Office is still working on their investigation in to the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Department after community allegations of civil rights.

The investigation started under previous Attorney General Kamala Harris, who left her position after being elected into the U.S. Senate.

The investigation began in December. There is no known timeline on when it will be completed.

