'Austin Powers' actor convicted of manslaughter

Morgan Wheeler
3:28 PM, Jul 24, 2017
bakersfield | kern county | local news | 23abc
Joseph Son (Credit: Orange County Sheriff)
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
"Austin Powers" actor Joseph Son was found not guilty Monday of what was effectively a murder charge filed in connection with the death of his cell mate inside a Kern County prison nearly six years ago.
 
The jury instead convicted Son, 44, of voluntary manslaughter following a two-week trial. 
 
"We are grateful for the jury's attention to all the evidence in this case," said Deputy Public Defender T. Alan Rogers, Son's attorney. "Considering it was originally a death penalty case, it's fair to say Mr. Son is relieved the jury didn't find him to be a cold-blooded murderer."
 
Jurors found him not guilty of assault by a life prisoner with force causing death, which is much like a murder charge but more specific to Son's circumstances since he was already serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole when his cell mate was killed.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News