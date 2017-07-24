'Austin Powers' actor convicted of manslaughter

"Austin Powers" actor Joseph Son was found not guilty Monday of what was effectively a murder charge filed in connection with the death of his cell mate inside a Kern County prison nearly six years ago.

The jury instead convicted Son, 44, of voluntary manslaughter following a two-week trial.

"We are grateful for the jury's attention to all the evidence in this case," said Deputy Public Defender T. Alan Rogers, Son's attorney. "Considering it was originally a death penalty case, it's fair to say Mr. Son is relieved the jury didn't find him to be a cold-blooded murderer."

Jurors found him not guilty of assault by a life prisoner with force causing death, which is much like a murder charge but more specific to Son's circumstances since he was already serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole when his cell mate was killed.

