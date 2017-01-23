Bakersfield College cancels morning classes after power outage, all classes after 11 a.m. in session

Light rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to their Facebook page, Bakersfield College cancelled morning classes after their main campus experienced a power outage.
PG&E worked to restore power and were successful in their venture.
All classes beginning at 11 a.m. and later are in session.
According to California Highway Patrol in Fort Tejon, snow is sticking to the roadways and they are escorting traffic in the Lebec area.
