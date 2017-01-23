Bakersfield College cancels morning classes after power outage, all classes after 11 a.m. in session

Zuriel Loving
8:47 AM, Jan 23, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to their Facebook page, Bakersfield College cancelled morning classes after their main campus experienced a power outage.

PG&E worked to restore power and were successful in their venture.

All classes beginning at 11 a.m. and later are in session.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News