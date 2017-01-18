Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy reacts to Chelsea Manning commutation

Clear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Congressman and House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter to respond to the news about President Obama's commutation of Chelsea Manning:
The decision to pardon Chelsea Manning sends the wrong signal at the worst possible time. My full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6yu7Xa9S6z— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 17, 2017
RELATED: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence
