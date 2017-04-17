Bakersfield estimated to receieve total of $9.5 million for road projects between 2017 and 2019

According to the Bakersfield City Manager's Office, Bakersfield will receive nearly $9.5 million dollars between 2017 and 2019 for transportation funding.

The preliminary information from the League of California Cities estimates that Bakersfield will receive $2.6 million from the recently enacted State transportation funding bill in Fiscal Year 2017/2018 and $6.9 million in 2018/2019.

The difference is due to the fact that collection of the new revenues does not begin until November of 2017 and the collection is for the entire Fiscal Year 2018/2019.

The money will be used for specifically identified road projects. However, this information is preliminary.

Legislative and other rules and polices will need to be established before final numbers become available. Given the circumstances, it is likely that any appropriation of funds would become available midyear in Fiscal Year 2017/2018.

