Bakersfield firefighters to plant 9/11 Survivor Tree in Southwest Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Fire Department (BFD) was awarded a 9/11 "Survivor Tree", and they will plant the tree on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

This tree will complement the 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial, which was unveiled on September 11, 2016.

The Survivor Tree is one of the last living things taken out of the rubble of Ground Zero after the 2001 attacks, nursed back to health, and replanted at the 9/11 Museum in New York. After seven months of planning and collaboration, BFD procured its own Survivor Tree, a sapling grown directly from the seed of the very tree saved from Ground Zero.

BFD firefighters will plant the Survivor Tree adjacent to the World Trade Center Memorial site on Buena Vista Road, between BFD Fire Station #15 and the BPD substation.

