Bakersfield heroes take part in CPR-themed Rose Parade float

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield CPR heroes Darian and Eunique Latchison were on the Union Bank and American Heart Association Rose Parade float Monday in Pasadena, California.

The Bakersfield residents were on the float with their great-grandmother Irene Sample. The two sibling saved Sample’s life with CPR.

The Keep the Beat Alive float promoted the American Heart Association’s message that CPR saves lives and celebrated the passage of a new California law that will provide lifesaving CPR training to thousands of high schoolers every year.