Bakersfield Mayor to go over details for annual Prayer Breakfast

6:19 AM, Jan 17, 2017
The 37th annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast is right around the corner and on Tuesday morning, Bakersfield's mayor will discuss details of one of the biggest events in the city.

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh will host a press conference at 10 a.m. at City Hall detailing the plans for the event.

The prayer breakfast will be held at the Rabobank Convention Center starting at 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 26. 

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased at the Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast's website. 

