Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame holds inaugural induction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame held their inaugural induction as part of their one-year anniversary Friday.
The first round of inductions included five people noteworthy for their lifetime achievements in music.
Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Red Simpson, Billy Mize, and Bonnie Owens were honored at the event.
Eventually, 17 people will be included for their achievements.
