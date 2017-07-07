Bakersfield Police are looking for runaway 13-year-old

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile considered at risk due to age. Destiny McLin-Arnott was last seen on July 5, 2017 at about 6:15 p.m., in the 3500 block of Union Avenue.

She is possibly heading to Los Angeles, California. McLin-Arnott is described as a: White female, 13 years of age, 5’5”, 130 pounds, red hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red sleeves, blue jeans, and black and white shoes

Anyone with information regarding the location of Destiny McLin-Arnott is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.