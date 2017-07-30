Bakersfield Police asking for public's assistance in tracking down at-risk missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for the community's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile considered at risk due to a medical condition. Katlyn Kinoshita, 14, was last seen on July 29, 2017 at about 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Monitor Street near Marrimac Avenue.

Kinoshita, is described as a white female, 5' 10" tall, 130 pounds, wearing a grey tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.