Bakersfield police create a 'Last Stand' downtown, as a way to say goodbye to retiring officers

A silent, respectful salute to a former colleague

2:12 PM, Jun 30, 2017

The Last Stand is a Bakersfield Police Department tradition to send off a retiring officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's called 'the Last Stand'... a simple, somewhat understated tradition that started about 10 years ago inside the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers forming a small tunnel of cruisers with lights flashing, to send off a retiring colleague with more than 15 years on the force.

There's no pomp or circumstance, just a nearly silent 'drive by' with a farewell wave to their brothers and sisters in blue.

On this day, Sgt. Matt Eastman put the finishing touch on a more than 28 yr career.

A cadet with current Police Chief Lyle Martin at the Academy back in the day.

Now, Chief Martin is the only remaining member of that class, still with the BPD.

