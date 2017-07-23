Bakersfield Police Department investigating a shooting in southwest Bakersfield

Jessica Harrington
Jul 23, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southwest Bakersfield. 

Officials responded to the 4800 block of Wible Road near Harris Rd. for reports of a shooting around 1:00 a.m. 

When officials got on scene they found a man suffering from several gunshot wound. 

The adult man was transported to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

His injuries were described as moderate. 

No suspect(s) are in custody. 

Officials are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 327-7111. 

