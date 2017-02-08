Bakersfield police holding DUI checkpoint this weekend

The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

In California, this deadly crime led to 802 deaths and nearly 24,000 serious injuries in 2012 because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Nationally, the latest data shows nearly 10,000 were killed by an impaired driver.

“Over the course of 2015, DUI collisions have claimed 9 lives and resulted in 147 injury crashes harming 200 of our friends and neighbors,” said Bakersfield Police Chief, Lyle Martin.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing while delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Drugs which may impair driving not only include illegal narcotics, but many prescription drugs, marijuana and even some over-the-counter medications.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.

Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that could exceed $10,000.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

