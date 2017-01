BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 80 kids from local schools came out to East Bakersfield to meet Red Sox minor league player Michael McCarthy over the weekend and brush up on their baseball skills.

Kids of all ages attended the baseball clinic hosted by the Bakersfield Police Activities League, which featured former CSUB athlete McCarthy.

The clinic was free, and officers and volunteers collected school supplies as donations.

The supplies will be used for the activities league tutor center and after school programs.