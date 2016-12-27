Bakersfield Police investigating robbery at Challenger Park, suspect on the loose

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for robbery in Southwest Bakersfield.

On December 12, 2016 at about 7:00 p.m. the suspect pictured below met the victim at Challenger Park. The suspect asked the victim for money and when he declined, the suspect brandished a Taser and demanded money and the victim’s phone.

The suspect forced the victim to drive him to several bank ATM machines where more money was withdrawn. The suspect then fled from the victim’s vehicle in the 1100 block of Planz Road.

The suspect is described as a:

Black male, 17-19 years old, 5'10,” 160 lbs., Black hair, Brown eyes, wearing a RED zip-up hooded sweatshirt, white under-shirt, blue jeans, and black rimmed glasses.

