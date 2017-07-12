BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On July 10, 2017, a video was posted on Facebook where allegations of officer misconduct were made by Tatyana Hargrove, who was arrested by officers on June 18, 2017.

The NAACP of Bakersfield put together a video regarding the arrest and allegations of misconduct against the Bakersfield Police Department.

Chief Lyle Martin has ordered an internal investigation into these allegations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111