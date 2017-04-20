Bakersfield Police presenting ShotSpotter system to City Council once again

BAKERSFIELD – The Bakersfield Police Department is hoping to implement the same technology used recently by Fresno Police to catch a gunman.

Today, BPD is expected to present the ShotSpotter Gunshot Detection and Location Service to the City Council.

The ShotSpotter system has been on the department’s radar for nearly two years. The idea will be presented to the Council once again.

With this system, Fresno Police were able to capture Kori Ali Muhammad - the man responsible for racially motivated shootings - within minutes. BPD believes strongly in the potential benefits of such technology.

One of the main reasons this service is not in place yet has to do with the cost. The ShotSpotter system’s price is so high that BPD has applied for a federal grant. If approved, the department would receive a 2-year pilot program.

Officials are hoping the grant is approved soon so that they can put the program to the test and help make the community safer.

“We can render aid to victims faster and hopefully get suspects into custody a lot quicker,” says Sergeant Ryan Kroeker. “Maybe they’ll think twice about pulling out a gun and shooting somebody and that could be a benefit for us and benefit for the community as well.”

Bakersfield Police will present their research on the ShotSpotter service to the Council and follow up on the status of their grant.

The presentation is open to the public and will be held at City Hall North at 9 am.

23 ABC will be live streaming the meeting on Facebook and TurnTo23.com.

