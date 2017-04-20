Bakersfield police warn community of dent repair scams

1:12 PM, Apr 20, 2017
3 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Bakersfield police are warning the community of two men conducting scams in Northeast Bakersfield.

Community members have been contacted in several different parking lots by two men claiming they will repair scratches and dents out of vehicles for a few hundred dollars.

 

Suspects then apply a putty-like substance to the vehicle causing damage that costs thousands of dollars to repair.

