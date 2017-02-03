Board of Supervisors names February Safe Surrender Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors declared February Safe Surrender Awareness Month. A total of 57 children have been safely surrendered in Kern County since 2006.

The Board wanted to bring awareness to Kern County’s Safe Surrender Program, saying the law exists to save the lives of infants whose mothers cannot provide them with adequate care.

The proclamation was held at Kern Medical and will also be adopted by Delano, Shafter, Taft, and McFarland City Councils.