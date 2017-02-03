Board of Supervisors names February Safe Surrender Awareness Month

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors declared February Safe Surrender Awareness Month. A total of 57 children have been safely surrendered in Kern County since 2006.
The Board wanted to bring awareness to Kern County’s Safe Surrender Program, saying the law exists to save the lives of infants whose mothers cannot provide them with adequate care.
The proclamation was held at Kern Medical and will also be adopted by Delano, Shafter, Taft, and McFarland City Councils.
A fire was reported on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night just before 9 p.m.
The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.
A driver involved in an accident on January 27 in Northwest Bakersfield died from their injuries Thursday.
Tailgate thefts are on the rise in Kern County, costing some truck owners hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to replace or repair the damage.