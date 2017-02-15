Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County after-school basketball league begins Wednesday, February 15

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County's after school co-ed basketball league will open its season on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Kevin Harvick Foundation Gym located at the Armstrong Youth Center.

The co-ed basketball league is for fourth to sixth graders and is open to the local Boys & Girls Clubs to participate. This year, there are 18 club site teams participating from Arvin, Bakersfield, Frazier Park and Lamont.

"The after-school sports leagues are part of our Triple Play Healthy Habits program that strives to improve the overall health of Club members by increasing their daily physical activity, teaching them good nutrition and helping them develop healthy skills," Shaun Tobiasen, Athletic Director/Area Program Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County said.

The first game begins at 6:30 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -