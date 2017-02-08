BPD investigating possible shooting in East Bakerfield
12:54 AM, Feb 8, 2017
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible shooting near Kentucky and Baker Streets in East Bakersfield. BPD says some called 911 after 11:00pm Tuesday night reporting that man was suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was transported privately to Kern Medical Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The only suspect information police have is a black adult male with dreadlocks who fled in a white SUV. The investigation is ongoing.