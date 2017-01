BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Subway on Oswell Road near East Hills Mall was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening by a suspect who “appeared to have a noticeably large nose”, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The suspect fled eastbound through the parking lot in East Bakersfield.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with light complexion, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” and was wearing a white checkered jacket, black pants and a ski mask.

No injuries were reported.