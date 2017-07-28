BPD looking for IHOP car burglars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are looking for two people who broke into a car in an IHOP parking lot Wednesday morning.

The two suspects allegedly forced their way into the car at the IHOP on Riverside Drive around 9:30 a.m., police said.

The suspects drove off in a 2000 or 2001 white Ford Explorer, according to police.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1- Unknown race male, wearing a blue baseball hat, gray and black striped shirt and blue jeans

Suspect 2- Unknown race female, wearing a white shirt

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Rudy Berumen (661) 326-3538, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.

Anonymous tips and texts can be sent to BPD. Enter 274637 into your phone and text BPDCRIMES along with your message. The text is sent to the police department and the sender remains completely anonymous.

Tips can also be anonymously sent through the smartphone "TipSubmit" mobile App or via email at https://www.tipsubmit.com.