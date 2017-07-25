BPD looking for missing 12-year-old girl in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Southwest Bakersfield.

Carina Vasquez, 12, was last seen on Friday, July 21, at around 12:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Adidas Avenue near Akers Road, police say.

She's believed to have run away and is at risk due to her age.

Vasquez is described as 5'00" and 100 lbs; investigators aren't sure what clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Vasquez is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.