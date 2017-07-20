BPD looking for missing 18-year-old

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as Miriam Figueroa. Figueroa was last seen departing Bakersfield High School (1241 G St) on July 7, 2017.

Figueroa is described as a:

Hispanic female, 18 years old, 5’1, 94 lbs, brown hair with blonde streaks, brown eyes, last seen wearing a red tank top, jeans and black/white Adidas shoes.

Figueroa is considered at risk and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the location of Miriam Figueroa is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.