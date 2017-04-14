BPD looking for missing Bakersfield woman

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Donna Lynne Stevens who was reported missing on March 26, 2017.

the following person who was reported as missing:

Stevens is described as a white female, 52, 5’2”, 130lbs, brown hair, green eyes with a large tattoo on her back.

Anyone with information regarding Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ken Sporer (661) 326-3535, or the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.

You can now send an anonymous text message to the Bakersfield Police Department. It’s quick and it’s easy. Simply enter 274637 into your phone and text BPDCRIMES along with your message. The text is sent to the police department and the sender remains completely anonymous.

Tips can also be anonymously sent through the smartphone “TipSubmit” mobile App or via email at https://www.tipsubmit.com.