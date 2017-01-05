BPD looking for suspect in South Bakersfield United Paletera armed robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A suspect robbed the United Paletera in South Bakersfield Tuesday around 6:45 p.m.

The suspect walked in to the business on 1545 White Lane, pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black ski mask, and dark pants.

The suspect fled in an older model green or gray SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Rex Davenport at 661-326-3552, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.