BPD need help locating missing at-risk man

3:02 PM, Jul 17, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

 

Curtis Abbott was last seen on July 8, 2017, in the 11500 block of Eresma Drive. Abbott is described as a:

 

White male, 60 years of age, 5’11”, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes with a full white beard

 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis Abbott’s is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News