BPD need help locating missing at-risk man

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Curtis Abbott was last seen on July 8, 2017, in the 11500 block of Eresma Drive. Abbott is described as a:

White male, 60 years of age, 5’11”, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes with a full white beard

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis Abbott’s is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.