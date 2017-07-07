BPD need help locating missing mother and son from Bakersfield

Bakersfield - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing female juvenile and her son.

Melanie Apodaca and her son, Julian Ayala, were last seen on July 6, 2017 at about 7:00 p.m., in the 6500 block of Donatello Drive.

Apodaca is considered at risk due to a medical condition. Apodaca and Ayala are possibly heading to Oxnard, California.

Apodaca is described as a: Hispanic female, 17 years of age, 5’4”, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, with a Chinese tattoo on her neck, last seen wearing a turquoise sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes

Ayala is described as a:

Hispanic male, 1 year of age, 2’0”, 25 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding the location of Melanie Apodaca or Julian Ayala is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department (661) 327-7111.