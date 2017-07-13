BPD responding to Coffee, Truxtun for reports of body in Kern River

7:50 AM, Jul 13, 2017
The Bakersfield Police Department is responding to the area of Coffee and Truxtun for reports of a body in the Kern River. 

According to Bakersfield Police, an initial call was made at 7:38 a.m. Thursday of a body floating in the river.

Police officers and a K-9 unit are on scene. 

