BPD searching for suspects who shot two men Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three suspects are on the loose after they shot two men Friday night.

It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Niles Street.

Bakersfield police say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and a third man had been pistol-whipped.

The two men who were shot were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the third man was treated at the scene.

BPD says the three suspects approached the men, ordered them to the ground and robbed them.

The suspects assaulted the men before leaving in the south alley of Niles Street.

The suspects are described as three men, unknown race, all about 5'7", all with slim builds, and they were all wearing dark hooded shirts with black masks over their faces.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.