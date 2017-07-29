BPD searching for suspects who shot two men Friday night

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 76°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Three suspects are on the loose after they shot two men Friday night.
It happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Niles Street.
Bakersfield police say they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and a third man had been pistol-whipped.
The two men who were shot were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the third man was treated at the scene.
BPD says the three suspects approached the men, ordered them to the ground and robbed them.
The suspects assaulted the men before leaving in the south alley of Niles Street.
The suspects are described as three men, unknown race, all about 5'7", all with slim builds, and they were all wearing dark hooded shirts with black masks over their faces.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
Three suspects are on the loose after they shot two men Friday night.
New details are coming to light about the night police say John Giumarra III hit 32-year-old Angela Holder while she was riding her bicycle…
The city of Delano is celebrating Filipino culture this weekend with a parade and barrio fiesta.
An North Kern State Prison inmate was murdered by another inmate on July 20, according to the coroner's office.