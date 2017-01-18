BPD: suspects wanted for burglary and robbery outside of Southwest In-Shape gym

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating two suspects wanted for burglary, robbery and conspiracy.

On December 30, 2016 at about 10:35 p.m., an adult female noticed items missing from her personal locker inside the In-Shape health club at 4801 White Lane. She and two additional victims confronted the suspect pictured below as he was attempting to leave the gym.

When they did this, one victim noticed their items inside of a bag the suspect was carrying. The victims followed the suspect to the parking lot where a car was waiting for him. The suspect threatened to retrieve a gun and told the victims he had a knife.

He then physically assaulted one of the victims and fled in the waiting vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20’s, 5’-11”, thin build, black hat, black sweatpants, and black t-shirt.

He also had ½” to 1” gauge earrings in both ears. The gauges were white spikes about 2” in length. The suspect vehicle is described as a late 2011 Buick Regal, California license 6RLU271 and was being driven by a Hispanic male, no further.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Chris Feola at (661) 326-3513 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

-courtesy Bakersfield Police Department

Bakersfield -