BPD working to raise awareness to try to stop car break ins

The Bakersfield Police Department has instituted the "If I were a thief" campaign in an effort to stop car break ins.

The campaign is about five months old and consists of officers going to areas that have been considered "car break in hot spots" to determine the risk drivers might be facing when parking their car.

Officers will leave notices on windows letting drivers know if they believe they are taking the appropriate steps to ensure their car will not be hit by criminals looking for an opportunity to break in.

BPD says taking time to roll up windows, lock doors and hide valuables could help your keep from being broken into.