BREAKING: One person dead on highway 46

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person was found dead on Highway 46 just east of Wasco.
According to CHP dispatch, there was a semi-truck on the right shoulder of highway and found a car in a orchard.
No other information has been given.
We have a news crew on the way and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
