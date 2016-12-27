Shooting in Southeast Bakersfield leaves one dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Dec. 26, 2016, 10:33 p.m.): The Bakersfield Police Department have confirmed a 19-year-old male has died.

Officials said the call came in at 7:58 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred on E. Planz Road, outside of the Hollywood Market located at the corner of E. Planz Rd and Shellmacher Ave.

Police said that he died from his injuries. Officials said several shots were fired, but BPD has not confirmed exactly how many were fired.

At this time, police said they are looking for a white vehicle but are unsure of the make and model. It is also unknown how many suspects they are looking for.

Police said the victim is not an employee of the market.

The Bakersfield Police Department is on scene of a shooting in southeast Bakersfield.

It happened around 8 p.m. on E. Planz Rd. between Madison St. and Cottonwood Rd.

BPD's Lt. Johnson said one person is suffering from major injuries.

East Planz Rd. is blocked off between Elda Ave. and Horne St.

East Planz Rd. is blocked off between Elda Ave. and Horne St.