British media outlet The Guardian takes on Kern County's air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Guardian is back in Kern County, this time to take a closer look at the Central Valley's bad air quality.

In a story titled "Breathless in Bakersfield" posted to the outlet's website on Tuesday, The Guardian takes a closer look at why the San Joaquin Valley -- and specifically Kern County -- has such bad air quality. The story cites the oil and agriculture industries, geography, and regulation as contributing factors.

Despite being based in England, The Guardian has focused on Kern County before; the outlet reported in December 2015 on local officer-involved shootings.

