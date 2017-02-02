Caliente Union School closes Piute Mountain School again

Zuriel Loving
7:23 AM, Feb 2, 2017
10:54 AM, Feb 2, 2017

Piute Mountain School is closed again, due to flooding and debris.

Today, February, 2, 2017, marks the eighth consecutive day that the school has not been in session due to inclement weather conditions.

Local News