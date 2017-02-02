Caliente Union School closes Piute Mountain School again

Cloudy
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
HI: 64°
LO: 48°
HI: 62°
Piute Mountain School is closed again, due to flooding and debris.
Today, February, 2, 2017, marks the eighth consecutive day that the school has not been in session due to inclement weather conditions.
A fire was reported on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night just before 9 p.m.
The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.
A driver involved in an accident on January 27 in Northwest Bakersfield died from their injuries Thursday.
Tailgate thefts are on the rise in Kern County, costing some truck owners hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to replace or repair the damage.