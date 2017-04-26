California City police are looking for grand theft suspect

5:05 PM, Apr 25, 2017
Nordquist, Chloe
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. -

The California City Police Department is currently seeking a suspect for grand theft.

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, please call Sergeant Jesse Hightower of the California City Police Department at (760) 373-8606. All callers can remain anonymous.

