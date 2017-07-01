California gun law is overturned; What now?

A federal judge blocked the gun law on Thursday that says you can only have ten bullets in your magazine, but what does that mean now for gun owners in Kern county? 23ABC’s Adam Bowles went to The Armory today and talked to many gun owners that came to the gun shop, but they are saying today, this doesn’t change a thing.

It's 11 o'clock, opening time at The Armory un shop, and customers are already browsing the stocked inventory, the day after the state wide gun law was overturned.

"Imagine if they said, government, we are going to take it away from you, because you cant have it no more. How would you feel, without compensation. The federal judge nailed it," a customer says.

How would you feel? This is a question that was raised after the state of California passed a bill that prohibits any gun magazine from having more than ten bullets. That was supposed to go into effect on July 1st, but Thursday a federal judge blocked it.

With so many customers having to head into the Armory to see if their gun was in compliance. What now? What about all of the mag locks that had to be installed? Jeff Creman, who sales these guns, says nothing has changed.

"The only thing it did is if i own a high capacity magazine like this," Creman says. "I'll just leave it in the closet, until Russia, China or the aliens invade or the zombies come to life, that’s all that does really. It doesn’t make me a criminal that I'm out shooting targets with this magazine."

That means for Jeff, you still have to have that little black mag lock in your gun. That means another way of blocking the same law that already existed in the first place.

"I just think that some of these politicians that have been in office for a long time in California," Creman says. "They need to retire and let some other people get in it and see what we can change that way. But, kicking a dead horse with gun control its absurd, like the Sheriff said, ill put it like that."