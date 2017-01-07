California Living Museum is searching for volunteers for new exhibit

The California Living Museum is set to open a new 10-foot aquatic touch tank housing numerous sea creatures for guests to explore, in addition to a separate moon jellyfish aquarium with giant viewing window.

CALM is seeking volunteers to serve as California Coast Room interpreters, whose job will be to supervise the touch tank and assist guests in exploring and learning about the sea life.

Those interested in this opportunity must attend one of the two training sessions that are scheduled for January 7 and January 12 at CALM from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coast Room interpreters must be at least 18 years old and will be required to volunteer a minimum of four hours twice per month. There is no cost to attend the training, however, Coast Room interpreters must submit to fingerprinting and T.B. testing at their cost.

Applications can be downloaded from the CALM website www.calmzoo.org and submitted by email to the CALM Curator Don Richardson at dorichardson@kern.org or for questions call 661-872-2428.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -