California looks to bump its primary election date to an earlier month

Primary election could occur three months earlier

Rasna Suri
10:24 AM, Apr 20, 2017
California’s usual primary election date occurs on the first Tuesday in June.

 

If recent legislation earns the governor’s approval and signature, the date would be moved up to the third Tuesday in March.

 

According to the Secretary of State, the race is often decided by the time California’s primary election date comes around. He argues that this has a negative impact on voter turnout.

 

Pushing the date earlier could potentially result in increased voter turnout.

 

 

Proponents of the bill say an earlier primary election date would increase the state’s relevancy in the national election process. 

