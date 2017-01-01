Cloudy
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): CHP says that the Grapevine is now reopen and that they're currently escorting cars.
ORIGINAL POST: Caltrans is reporting that snow has caused the Grapevine route to close from the Kern County/Los Angeles County line to Laval Road.
GRAPEVINE: Route is CLOSED from the Los Angeles/Kern Co Line to 25 miles south of Bakersfield at Laval Rd due to snow.— Caltrans District 6 (@caltransdist6) January 1, 2017
CHP is also reporting multiple traffic accidents along the I-5. Traffic is currently moving slowly near Lebec and Gorman.
Traffic is also moving slowly on Highway 58 near Tehachapi.
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): CHP says that the Grapevine is now reopen and that they're currently escorting cars.
