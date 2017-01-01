Grapevine reopens after closure

7:17 PM, Dec 31, 2016
10:26 PM, Dec 31, 2016
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): CHP says that the Grapevine is now reopen and that they're currently escorting cars.

ORIGINAL POST: Caltrans is reporting that snow has caused the Grapevine route to close from the Kern County/Los Angeles County line to Laval Road.

CHP is also reporting multiple traffic accidents along the I-5. Traffic is currently moving slowly near Lebec and Gorman.

Traffic is also moving slowly on Highway 58 near Tehachapi.

Check back for updates.

