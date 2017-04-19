Caltrans issues Highway 99 closures for Annual Litter Day April 20

4:27 PM, Apr 19, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Caltrans announced a daytime closure along Highway 99 Thursday for litter and graffiti clean-up as part of Caltrans' Annual Litter Day.

The following closures will be in effect, weather permitting:

  • The #4 (right) lane on Southbound Highway 99 will be closed from Belle Terrace to Planz Road on Thursday, April 20th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  •  The on-ramp from Eastbound Panama Lane to Northbound Highway 99 will be closed   on Thursday, April 20th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • The on-ramp from Eastbound White Lane to Northbound Highway 99 will be closed on Thursday, April 20th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

 

In 2016, Caltrans state-wide collected enough litter, trash, and debris from freeways to fill almost 9,000 garbage trucks. Parked end-to-end, those trucks would stretch almost 50 miles.

