CalTrans says Highway 178 could be open by Wednesday following closure due to Garden Fire

CalTrans says Highway 178 could be open as early as Wednesday after it was closed down due to a wildfire. 

In a Tweet sent late Monday afternoon, CalTrans said the highway could be reopened pending favorable conditions. 

The highway has been closed due to the ongoing Garden Fire, which is covering 700 acres. 


The CalTrans District 6 Twitter handle previously said the highway wouldn't be open until next week. It later went back and said that was not correct. 

