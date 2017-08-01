CalTrans says Highway 178 could be open by Wednesday following closure due to Garden Fire

CalTrans says Highway 178 could be open as early as Wednesday after it was closed down due to a wildfire.

In a Tweet sent late Monday afternoon, CalTrans said the highway could be reopened pending favorable conditions.

The highway has been closed due to the ongoing Garden Fire, which is covering 700 acres.

KERN CANYON: At this time, the estimated ETO for State Route 178 is sometime Wednesday. That timetable is still very fluid. — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 31, 2017





Wednesday is currently an approximation only. That could change based on conditions, favorable or otherwise. We'll continue to update. — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 31, 2017

The CalTrans District 6 Twitter handle previously said the highway wouldn't be open until next week. It later went back and said that was not correct.