Can you use shaving cream to clear up that foggy windshield and windows on your car?

Has this ever happened to you? You can't see out of your car windshield because it's foggy or cloudy? 23ABC's Adam Bowles has got a simple weather hack to help you clear off that fog and it involves......shaving cream??

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've got shaving cream, you have your own defogger you can use on the windshield of your car to keep it from fogging up during these cold and winter mornings.

All you have to do is apply a little amount of shaving cream on the windshield and then wipe it off. 

What happens is the shaving cream creates a protective film over the glass keeping the condensation and cloudiness from forming on the windshield. 

You can also use this hack on windows and mirrors in your home.

 

