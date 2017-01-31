Casa Loma Elementary School hosting Farmers' Market to promote healthy lifestyle

Today, January 31, 2017, Casa Loma Elementary, in partnership with the Ravi Patel Foundation, will host a Campus Farmers' Market from 8:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



The event was put together to develop and improve the general health of Casa Loma students by attending a Farmers' Market as part of Healthy Walking/Education program at the school. Each student receives $2 in Casa Loma cash to purchase fruits and vegetables to take home during every Farmers' Market.

According to the California Physical Fitness Report, 50.4 percent of fifth grade students at Casa Loma Elementary are in the "needs improvement" or have "health risks" based on body composition.

To help address this health problem, the Patel Foundation approached Casa Loma School with funding four Farmers' Markets on their school campus. As part of this agreement and in partnership with Dignity Health's Department of Special Needs and Community Outreach, the school has developed the Healthy Walking/Education program for the entire school for the year.

Dignity Health will be providing tennis shoes, sweats and T-shirts for all Casa Loma students. Additionally, community volunteers are also assisting with the exercise component and providing general support.

The CSUB Athletic Department will be scheduling student athletes to interact with the young adults to help encourage healthy options and serve as role models.

As part of the school goal, the students hope to have reached 3 million steps by today's, January 31 Farmers' Market. This will be enough steps to have walked from Bakersfield to Mount Rushmore!

