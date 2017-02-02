Cats overrun apartment complex in Oildale

Here at 811 Beardsly ave, it seems like a quiet place to live. But, there's just one problem.

A cat problem. Cats lurking in every corner and under every car. They are even invading people's yards in this apartment complex in Oildale. Make shift houses are being built out in the open to try to shelter them all. But, these unexpected neighbors are multiplying by the day and residents here need help with the uninvited guests with no shelter.

Born with disease, which spreads worry for the safety of others.

Some tried calling socks animal rescue only to get this voicemail.

"Due to an overwhelming number of calls, we ask that you text message this number and we will get back to you. Thanks and have a good day."

A text message that residents say hasn't been returned -- leaving them in the dark.

For now, residents are still looking for answers. In Oildale, Adam Bowles 23ABC.

Bakersfield,CA. -